TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 19, 2022 _____ 840 FPUS54 KBRO 200957 ZFPBRO Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Brownsville TX 357 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022 TXZ253-202200- Southern Hidalgo- Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission, and Weslaco 357 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and drizzle. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Wind chill values in the mid 30s. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and drizzle. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Wind chill values in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and drizzle. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Wind chill values in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 60. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ255-202200- Inland Cameron- Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen 357 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Rain and drizzle likely late, then a chance of rain and drizzle this morning. Rain and drizzle likely this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Wind chill values in the mid 30s early this morning. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and drizzle in the evening, then rain and drizzle likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Wind chill values in the upper 30s after midnight. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain and drizzle likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Wind chill values in the mid 30s in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ355-202200- Coastal Cameron- Including the cities of Port Isabel and Laguna Vista 357 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Rain and drizzle likely. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of rain and drizzle in the evening, then rain and drizzle likely after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Rain and drizzle likely. Breezy with highs around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. .THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ455-202200- Cameron Island- Including the cities of South Padre Island and Boca Chica Beach 357 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022 ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON... .REST OF TODAY...Rain and drizzle likely. Windy with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain and drizzle likely. Windy with lows in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Rain and drizzle likely. Windy with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Windy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 60s. .THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ252-202200- Starr- Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma 357 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and drizzle. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Wind chill values in the mid 30s. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and drizzle. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Wind chill values in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Wind chill values in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ254-202200- Inland Willacy- Including the city of Raymondville 357 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and drizzle. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Wind chill values in the mid 30s. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and drizzle. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Wind chill values in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain and drizzle likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Wind chill values in the mid 30s in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 60. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ354-202200- Coastal Willacy- Including the city of Port Mansfield 357 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and drizzle late, then rain and drizzle likely. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Wind chill values in the mid 30s early this morning. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and drizzle. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Wind chill values in the upper 30s after midnight. .MONDAY...Rain and drizzle likely. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Wind chill values in the mid 30s in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ248-202200- Zapata- Including the city of Zapata 357 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and drizzle early this morning, then a slight chance of rain and drizzle this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Wind chill values in the mid 30s. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and drizzle. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and drizzle in the morning. Highs around 50. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Wind chill values in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ249-202200- Jim Hogg- Including the city of Hebbronville 357 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and drizzle early this morning, then a slight chance of rain and drizzle this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Wind chill values in the lower 30s. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and drizzle. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Wind chill values in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Wind chill values in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ250-202200- Brooks- Including the city of Falfurrias 357 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and drizzle. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Wind chill values in the lower 30s. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and drizzle. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Wind chill values in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and drizzle. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Wind chill values in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ353-202200- Northern Hidalgo- Including the city of San Manuel 357 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and drizzle. Highs around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Wind chill values in the lower 30s. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and drizzle. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Wind chill values in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and drizzle. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Wind chill values in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ251-202200- Inland Kenedy- Including the city of Sarita 357 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and drizzle. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Wind chill values in the lower 30s. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and drizzle. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Wind chill values in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain and drizzle likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Wind chill values in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ351-202200- Coastal Kenedy- 357 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and drizzle early this morning, then rain and drizzle likely this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Wind chill values in the mid 30s early this morning. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and drizzle. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Wind chill values in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Rain and drizzle likely. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Wind chill values in the mid 30s in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 60. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ454-202200- Willacy Island- 357 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022 ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON... .REST OF TODAY...Rain and drizzle likely. Windy with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and drizzle in the evening, then rain and drizzle likely after midnight. Windy with lows in the mid 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Rain and drizzle likely. Windy with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Windy with lows in the mid 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ451-202200- Kenedy Island- 357 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022 ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON... .REST OF TODAY...Rain and drizzle likely late, then a chance of rain and drizzle this morning. Rain and drizzle likely this afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and drizzle. Windy with lows around 50. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Rain and drizzle likely. Windy with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. $$