TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Monday, October 10, 2022 _____ 605 FPUS54 KBRO 110858 ZFPBRO Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Brownsville TX 357 AM CDT Tue Oct 11 2022 TXZ253-112100- Southern Hidalgo- Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission, and Weslaco 357 AM CDT Tue Oct 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ255-112100- Inland Cameron- Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen 357 AM CDT Tue Oct 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ355-112100- Coastal Cameron- Including the cities of Port Isabel and Laguna Vista 357 AM CDT Tue Oct 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ455-112100- Cameron Island- Including the cities of South Padre Island and Boca Chica Beach 357 AM CDT Tue Oct 11 2022 ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid. Near steady temperature around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ252-112100- Starr- Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma 357 AM CDT Tue Oct 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ254-112100- Inland Willacy- Including the city of Raymondville 357 AM CDT Tue Oct 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ354-112100- Coastal Willacy- Including the city of Port Mansfield 357 AM CDT Tue Oct 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ248-112100- Zapata- Including the city of Zapata 357 AM CDT Tue Oct 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ249-112100- Jim Hogg- Including the city of Hebbronville 357 AM CDT Tue Oct 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around 90. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ250-112100- Brooks- Including the city of Falfurrias 357 AM CDT Tue Oct 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around 90. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ353-112100- Northern Hidalgo- Including the city of San Manuel 357 AM CDT Tue Oct 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ251-112100- Inland Kenedy- Including the city of Sarita 357 AM CDT Tue Oct 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ351-112100- Coastal Kenedy- 357 AM CDT Tue Oct 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ454-112100- Willacy Island- 357 AM CDT Tue Oct 11 2022 ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ451-112100- Kenedy Island- 357 AM CDT Tue Oct 11 2022 ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$