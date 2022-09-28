TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 27, 2022

497 FPUS54 KBRO 280859

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

358 AM CDT Wed Sep 28 2022

TXZ253-282100-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

358 AM CDT Wed Sep 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ255-282100-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

358 AM CDT Wed Sep 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ355-282100-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel and Laguna Vista

358 AM CDT Wed Sep 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ455-282100-

Cameron Island-

Including the cities of South Padre Island and Boca Chica Beach

358 AM CDT Wed Sep 28 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING

THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around 80.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ252-282100-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

358 AM CDT Wed Sep 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ254-282100-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

358 AM CDT Wed Sep 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ354-282100-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

358 AM CDT Wed Sep 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ248-282100-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

358 AM CDT Wed Sep 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ249-282100-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

358 AM CDT Wed Sep 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ250-282100-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

358 AM CDT Wed Sep 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ353-282100-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

358 AM CDT Wed Sep 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ251-282100-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

358 AM CDT Wed Sep 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ351-282100-

Coastal Kenedy-

358 AM CDT Wed Sep 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ454-282100-

Willacy Island-

358 AM CDT Wed Sep 28 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING

THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ451-282100-

Kenedy Island-

358 AM CDT Wed Sep 28 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING

THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

