TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Monday, August 29, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CDT Tue Aug 30 2022

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CDT Tue Aug 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values up to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to

106 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to

106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper

70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values

up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CDT Tue Aug 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index

values up to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid

with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 105 early in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to

106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper

70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values

up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs around 90. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel and Laguna Vista

357 AM CDT Tue Aug 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent. Heat index values up to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with

lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to

107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper

70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to

105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Cameron Island-

Including the cities of South Padre Island and Boca Chica Beach

357 AM CDT Tue Aug 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with

lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows around 80. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. Lows around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows around 80. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CDT Tue Aug 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 111.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to

107 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to

107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CDT Tue Aug 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to

107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values

up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CDT Tue Aug 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to

105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to

107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper

70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CDT Tue Aug 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to

106 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CDT Tue Aug 30 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CDT Tue Aug 30 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values

up to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in

the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Heat index values up to 107 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to

106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CDT Tue Aug 30 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values

up to 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up

to 107 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to

107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values

up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CDT Tue Aug 30 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values

up to 111.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 107 early in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to

108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to

106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CDT Tue Aug 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with

lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105 early in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to

106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to

105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

Willacy Island-

357 AM CDT Tue Aug 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to

107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to

105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 80. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

Kenedy Island-

357 AM CDT Tue Aug 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to

106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Humid with lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 80. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

