Zone Forecast Product for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

TXZ253-152100-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

TXZ255-152100-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in

the mid 90s. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ355-152100-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel and Laguna Vista

357 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ455-152100-

Cameron Island-

Including the cities of South Padre Island and Boca Chica Beach

357 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid. Near steady temperature in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

80s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ252-152100-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 115 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat

index values up to 110 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

TXZ254-152100-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 110.

TXZ354-152100-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ248-152100-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 105. Heat index values up to 110.

TXZ249-152100-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105.

TXZ250-152100-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 110.

TXZ353-152100-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Humid

with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 110.

TXZ251-152100-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 115.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 110 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 115.

TXZ351-152100-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 110.

TXZ454-152100-

Willacy Island-

357 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows around 80. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in

the lower 80s. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 90.

TXZ451-152100-

Kenedy Island-

357 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 80. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows around 80. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in

the lower 80s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s.

