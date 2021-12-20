TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 19, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CST Mon Dec 20 2021

TXZ253-210300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CST Mon Dec 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain early in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Areas of fog in the morning. Highs around 70. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ255-210300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CST Mon Dec 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain early in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain late in the

morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ257-210300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 AM CST Mon Dec 20 2021

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. North winds around 10 mph

becoming 10 to 15 mph in the late evening and overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ252-210300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CST Mon Dec 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph until late afternoon becoming

light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ254-210300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CST Mon Dec 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain early in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain late in the

morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph late in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ256-210300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CST Mon Dec 20 2021

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to around 15 mph late in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around

10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear.

Lows in the lower 60s. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80.

$$

TXZ248-210300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CST Mon Dec 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. East winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ249-210300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CST Mon Dec 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread dense fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ250-210300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CST Mon Dec 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain early in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ353-210300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CST Mon Dec 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain early in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows around

40. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Areas of fog in the morning. Highs around 70. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ251-210300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CST Mon Dec 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain early in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ351-210300-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CST Mon Dec 20 2021

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain early in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain late in the

morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the north

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

