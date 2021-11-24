TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 23, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

403 AM CST Wed Nov 24 2021

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

403 AM CST Wed Nov 24 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of showers in the

morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning

and early afternoon shifting to the north. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Rain showers likely in the evening, then chance of

rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid

50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

403 AM CST Wed Nov 24 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then partly

sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east late

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Rain showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s.

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

403 AM CST Wed Nov 24 2021

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then partly

sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the east

around 10 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening. Lows near 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

403 AM CST Wed Nov 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of showers in the

morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Cloudy with chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower

50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

403 AM CST Wed Nov 24 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northeast late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Rain showers likely in the evening, then chance of

rain showers after midnight. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

403 AM CST Wed Nov 24 2021

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

25 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around

10 mph early in the afternoon shifting to the northeast. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Rain showers likely in the evening, then chance of

rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

403 AM CST Wed Nov 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Light

winds becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Cloudy with chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower

50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid

50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

403 AM CST Wed Nov 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of showers in the

morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Cloudy with chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper

40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower

50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

403 AM CST Wed Nov 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Cloudy with chance of rain showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower

50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

403 AM CST Wed Nov 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the morning

becoming light becoming north around 15 mph late in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Cloudy with chance of rain showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower

60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid

50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

403 AM CST Wed Nov 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north late in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Cloudy with chance of rain showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s.

Coastal Kenedy-

403 AM CST Wed Nov 24 2021

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north

around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Rain showers likely in the evening, then chance of

rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

