Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CDT Fri Nov 5 2021

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming northeast around

10 mph late in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds becoming east

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 AM CDT Fri Nov 5 2021

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING

THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

until late afternoon becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around

10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

60. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds becoming east

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CDT Fri Nov 5 2021

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING

THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

until late afternoon becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds becoming southeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

until late afternoon becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds becoming southeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

until late afternoon becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds becoming east

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming

east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CDT Fri Nov 5 2021

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING

THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60. Northeast winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming

east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

