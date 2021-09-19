TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 18, 2021

_____

197 FPUS54 KBRO 190858

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

358 AM CDT Sun Sep 19 2021

TXZ253-200300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

358 AM CDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east around 15 mph

late in the afternoon. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers. Chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs around 90. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ255-200300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

358 AM CDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming east

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highest

heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ257-200300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

358 AM CDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming east

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 108 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ252-200300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

358 AM CDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds around 10 mph

in the morning becoming light becoming east around 10 mph late in

the afternoon. Heat index readings around 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 101. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 114.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers. Chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ254-200300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

358 AM CDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming east

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers. Chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ256-200300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

358 AM CDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming east

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Highest

heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers. Chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ248-200300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

358 AM CDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon. Highest heat index

readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 103. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 112 in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as hot. Partly sunny with chance of showers.

Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ249-200300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

358 AM CDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming east

around 10 mph in the late morning and early afternoon becoming

light. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ250-200300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

358 AM CDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming east

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Heat index

readings 100 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Light winds becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Highest heat

index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs around 90. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ353-200300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

358 AM CDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers. Chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs around 90. Lows around

60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ251-200300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

358 AM CDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat index readings

101 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers. Chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ351-200300-

Coastal Kenedy-

358 AM CDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 10 mph

early in the morning becoming light becoming east 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the south in the late evening and early

morning becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 70.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

_____

