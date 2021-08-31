TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Monday, August 30, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CDT Tue Aug 31 2021

TXZ253-010300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CDT Tue Aug 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Heat index

readings 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Slight chance of showers

in the morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ255-010300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CDT Tue Aug 31 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast around 20 mph late in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 108 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat

index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ257-010300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 AM CDT Tue Aug 31 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index

readings 108 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph until

early morning becoming light. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ252-010300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CDT Tue Aug 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 108 to 112.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat

index readings 108 to 112.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after

midnight. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 112.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ254-010300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CDT Tue Aug 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings

around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Highest

heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ256-010300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CDT Tue Aug 31 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph until early

morning becoming light. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ248-010300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CDT Tue Aug 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings around 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 101. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ249-010300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CDT Tue Aug 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ250-010300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CDT Tue Aug 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. Heat index

readings 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Slight chance of showers

in the morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ353-010300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CDT Tue Aug 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after

midnight. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Slight chance of showers

in the morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ251-010300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CDT Tue Aug 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat

index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Highest

heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ351-010300-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CDT Tue Aug 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat

index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph until early morning becoming light. Heat index readings

101 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

