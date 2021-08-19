TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 18, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CDT Thu Aug 19 2021

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CDT Thu Aug 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 100. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

until early morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to east 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CDT Thu Aug 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds around

10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to east 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 AM CDT Thu Aug 19 2021

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CDT Thu Aug 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

until early morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the east around 20 mph late in the afternoon.

Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 114.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CDT Thu Aug 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to east 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CDT Thu Aug 19 2021

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat

index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph until early morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CDT Thu Aug 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 103. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings

108 to 113.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Heat index readings 100 to

105.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Highest

heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CDT Thu Aug 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 100. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the east around 20 mph late in the

afternoon. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CDT Thu Aug 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

until early morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CDT Thu Aug 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 100. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings

102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

until early morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to east 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CDT Thu Aug 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to east 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CDT Thu Aug 19 2021

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat

index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph until early morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

