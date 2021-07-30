TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 29, 2021

313 FPUS54 KBRO 300857

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CDT Fri Jul 30 2021

TXZ253-310300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CDT Fri Jul 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and early

afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 102 to

107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 112.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ255-310300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CDT Fri Jul 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms late in the morning. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms early in the afternoon, then isolated showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning

and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index

readings 100 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until

early morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings

108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ257-310300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 AM CDT Fri Jul 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat index

readings 100 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until

early morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings around 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

around 80. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ252-310300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CDT Fri Jul 30 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy in the

morning, then sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Highest heat index

readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 110 to 115 in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.

Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 110 to 115.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 102.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ254-310300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CDT Fri Jul 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Isolated

showers and thunderstorms late in the morning. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings

108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ256-310300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CDT Fri Jul 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the south in the late evening and early

morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ248-310300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CDT Fri Jul 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with isolated

showers and thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Sunny late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Highest heat index

readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 113 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 109 to 114.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 103.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 101. Lows in

the upper 70s.

TXZ249-310300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CDT Fri Jul 30 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy in the

morning, then sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 102 to

107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows

in the upper 70s.

TXZ250-310300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CDT Fri Jul 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Isolated showers

and thunderstorms late in the morning. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat

index readings 101 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Heat index

readings 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ353-310300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CDT Fri Jul 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and early

afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 101 to

106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ251-310300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CDT Fri Jul 30 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Sunny with isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

90s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late

morning and afternoon. Highest heat index readings 108 to 112 in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Heat

index readings 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 112.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

in the upper 70s.

TXZ351-310300-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CDT Fri Jul 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered

showers and thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Isolated

showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning

and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index

readings 101 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

