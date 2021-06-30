TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 29, 2021

_____

895 FPUS54 KBRO 300857

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CDT Wed Jun 30 2021

TXZ253-010300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CDT Wed Jun 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Light winds becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

Light winds. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Isolated

showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

upper 70s.

$$

TXZ255-010300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CDT Wed Jun 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms. Isolated showers in the evening,

then scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Light

winds. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming east

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings

100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

upper 70s.

$$

TXZ257-010300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 AM CDT Wed Jun 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Isolated

showers in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming east

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

upper 70s.

$$

TXZ252-010300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CDT Wed Jun 30 2021

.TODAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Scattered showers in the

morning, then numerous showers in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Heat index

readings 101 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Isolated

showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Highest heat index readings 108 to

109 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming east

around 10 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings

around 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ254-010300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CDT Wed Jun 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming east

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

Light winds. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming east

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming east

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

$$

TXZ256-010300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CDT Wed Jun 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms. Isolated showers in the evening,

then scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Scattered

showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in

the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the upper

70s.

$$

TXZ248-010300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CDT Wed Jun 30 2021

.TODAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Scattered showers in the

morning, then numerous showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Isolated

showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming east up

to 10 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ249-010300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CDT Wed Jun 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Isolated

showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming east

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

$$

TXZ250-010300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CDT Wed Jun 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Light winds becoming east 10 to

15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming east

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

$$

TXZ353-010300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CDT Wed Jun 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

Light winds. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Isolated

showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming east

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ251-010300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CDT Wed Jun 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming east

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Light winds becoming east 10 to

15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming east

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ351-010300-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CDT Wed Jun 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Scattered

showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in

the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

upper 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather