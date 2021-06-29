TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Monday, June 28, 2021

139 FPUS54 KBRO 290857

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021

TXZ253-300300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs around 90. East winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ255-300300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 90. East

winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ257-300300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph

until early morning becoming light. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ252-300300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s.

Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Highest

heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ254-300300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ256-300300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph

until early morning becoming light. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ248-300300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers. Chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph

until early morning becoming light. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in

the afternoon. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

$$

TXZ249-300300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s.

Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ250-300300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late

morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in

the late morning and afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ353-300300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs around 90. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ251-300300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs around 90. East winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ351-300300-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph

until early morning becoming light. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

