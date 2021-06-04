TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 3, 2021

153 FPUS54 KBRO 040857

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021

TXZ253-050300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light

winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ255-050300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light

winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings

101 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ257-050300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ252-050300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers. Chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming

light becoming southeast around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat

index readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ254-050300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ256-050300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the

south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ248-050300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers. Chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming

light becoming southeast around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat

index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ249-050300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers. Chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the morning

becoming light becoming southeast around 10 mph late in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

101 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ250-050300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers. Chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ353-050300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings

100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ251-050300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning

and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings

100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ351-050300-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the

south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

