TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Monday, May 10, 2021

_____

042 FPUS54 KBRO 110858

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

358 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021

TXZ253-120300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

358 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and

heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the late evening and early morning

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Showers, thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and

heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ255-120300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

358 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and

heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph early in the evening becoming light becoming southeast

around 10 mph after midnight becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and

heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around

70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ257-120300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

358 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and

heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

until early morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and

heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower

70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ252-120300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

358 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat

index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and heavy

rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the late evening and early morning

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Showers, thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and

heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ254-120300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

358 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and

heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers, thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe with damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ256-120300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

358 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and

heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and

heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 70. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ248-120300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

358 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat

index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and heavy

rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the late evening and early morning

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Showers, thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and

heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ249-120300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

358 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings

100 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and heavy

rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the late evening and early morning

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Showers, thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and

heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ250-120300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

358 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and heavy

rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the late evening and early morning

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Showers, thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and

heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ353-120300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

358 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and heavy

rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the late evening and early morning

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Showers, thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and

heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ251-120300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

358 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and heavy

rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

until early morning becoming light. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers, thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe with damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall in the

morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

$$

TXZ351-120300-

Coastal Kenedy-

358 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and

heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers, thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe with damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall in the

morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather