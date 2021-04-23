TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Friday, April 23, 2021 _____ 656 FPUS54 KBRO 232058 ZFPBRO Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas National Weather Service Brownsville TX 358 PM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021 TXZ253-241500- Southern Hidalgo- Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission, and Weslaco 358 PM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ255-241500- Inland Cameron- Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen 358 PM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ257-241500- Coastal Cameron- Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island, Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista 358 PM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021 ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming light. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Light winds becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ252-241500- Starr- Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma 358 PM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph early in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ254-241500- Inland Willacy- Including the city of Raymondville 358 PM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and early afternoon shifting to the northeast. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ256-241500- Coastal Willacy- Including the city of Port Mansfield 358 PM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021 ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming cloudy late in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming northwest around 10 mph late in the morning shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ248-241500- Zapata- Including the city of Zapata 358 PM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ249-241500- Jim Hogg- Including the city of Hebbronville 358 PM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph early in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ250-241500- Brooks- Including the city of Falfurrias 358 PM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph early in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ353-241500- Northern Hidalgo- Including the city of San Manuel 358 PM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 15 mph early in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the late morning and early afternoon decreasing to around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ251-241500- Inland Kenedy- Including the city of Sarita 358 PM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph early in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ351-241500- Coastal Kenedy- 358 PM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021 ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming northwest around 10 mph late in the morning shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather