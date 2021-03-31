TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Wed Mar 31 2021

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CDT Wed Mar 31 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the late

morning and early afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast

around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then chance of

rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with chance of rain showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CDT Wed Mar 31 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast

around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows

in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with chance of rain showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 AM CDT Wed Mar 31 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning.

Patchy fog early in the afternoon. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph early in

the afternoon increasing to northeast around 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows

around 60. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler. Cloudy with chance of rain showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

25 to 30 mph decreasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 23 to 33 after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

20 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 13 to 23 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CDT Wed Mar 31 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the late morning and

early afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance

of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to northeast 20 to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the

northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CDT Wed Mar 31 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the late

morning and early afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast

around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with chance of rain showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CDT Wed Mar 31 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning.

Patchy fog early in the afternoon. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs near 80.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast around

25 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy, cooler. Cloudy with chance of rain showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

25 to 30 mph decreasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CDT Wed Mar 31 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the late morning and

early afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance

of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Temperature falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon. East

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 25 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around

10 mph early in the morning.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CDT Wed Mar 31 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

late morning and early afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph late in the

morning increasing to north 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy. A

40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90.

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CDT Wed Mar 31 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

late morning and early afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to northeast

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CDT Wed Mar 31 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the late

morning and early afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CDT Wed Mar 31 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers late in

the morning. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the east early in the afternoon increasing to

northeast around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening, then

slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CDT Wed Mar 31 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning.

Patchy fog early in the afternoon. Slight chance of showers late

in the morning. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east early in the afternoon

increasing to northeast around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows

in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

