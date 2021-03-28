TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 27, 2021

995 FPUS54 KBRO 280857

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021

TXZ253-290300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Near steady

temperature in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to north 20 to 25 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Slight chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. North winds around 10 mph until early morning

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of

rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ255-290300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. Northeast winds around 10 mph increasing to north

20 to 25 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of

rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ257-290300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING

THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Showers likely

and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph increasing to north 30 to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with

chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ252-290300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Near steady

temperature in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ254-290300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Near

steady temperature in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

10 mph increasing to north 25 to 30 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Slight chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. North winds around 10 mph until early morning

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of

rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ256-290300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING

THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Showers likely

and isolated thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower

70s. Northeast winds around 15 mph increasing to north 25 to

30 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs near 80. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of

rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ248-290300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to around 15 mph late in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of

rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ249-290300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to around 15 mph late in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph

in the late morning and afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of

rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ250-290300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Near steady

temperature in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ353-290300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Near steady

temperature in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Slight chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of

rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ251-290300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Near

steady temperature in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

15 mph increasing to north 25 to 30 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around

10 mph until early morning becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ351-290300-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING

THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Showers likely

and isolated thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower

70s. Northeast winds around 20 mph increasing to north 30 to

40 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with slight chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, warmer. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

