TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 7, 2021

_____

872 FPUS54 KBRO 080957

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CST Mon Mar 8 2021

TXZ253-090300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the late evening and early morning becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph increasing to around 25 mph late in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ255-090300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds

becoming east 15 to 20 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

around 80.

$$

TXZ257-090300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 AM CST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ252-090300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in

the late evening and early morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows

around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ254-090300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds

becoming east 15 to 20 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening and

early morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

$$

TXZ256-090300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to around 25 mph late in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid to upper 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ248-090300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to around 25 mph late in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ249-090300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in

the late evening and early morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ250-090300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in

the late evening and early morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ353-090300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening

and early morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 20 to

25 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ251-090300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming

east 15 to 20 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in

the late evening and early morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to

20 to 25 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows

in the mid to upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

$$

TXZ351-090300-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light becoming southeast

around 10 mph early in the morning.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather