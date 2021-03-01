TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 28, 2021 _____ 095 FPUS54 KBRO 010957 ZFPBRO Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas National Weather Service Brownsville TX 356 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021 TXZ253-020300- Southern Hidalgo- Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission, and Weslaco 356 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the north around 15 mph late in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ255-020300- Inland Cameron- Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen 356 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north around 20 mph late in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ257-020300- Coastal Cameron- Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island, Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista 356 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021 .TODAY...Widespread dense fog until late afternoon. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast around 20 mph late in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ252-020300- Starr- Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma 356 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Light winds becoming northeast around 15 mph late in the morning increasing to north 25 to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the north around 15 mph late in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ254-020300- Inland Willacy- Including the city of Raymondville 356 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast early in the afternoon shifting to the north. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ256-020300- Coastal Willacy- Including the city of Port Mansfield 356 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Widespread dense fog until late afternoon. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. East winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north around 25 mph late in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ248-020300- Zapata- Including the city of Zapata 356 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Northeast winds around 10 mph increasing to north 20 to 25 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ249-020300- Jim Hogg- Including the city of Hebbronville 356 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 70. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ250-020300- Brooks- Including the city of Falfurrias 356 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Light winds becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ353-020300- Northern Hidalgo- Including the city of San Manuel 356 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph late in the morning shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ251-020300- Inland Kenedy- Including the city of Sarita 356 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ351-020300- Coastal Kenedy- 356 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Widespread dense fog until late afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 70. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast early in the afternoon increasing to north around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$