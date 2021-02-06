TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Friday, February 5, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

TXZ253-070300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas

of fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds

becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

around 60.

TXZ255-070300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 60.

TXZ257-070300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Light winds becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 70. East winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ252-070300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog early

in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming

north around 10 mph late in the morning increasing to northwest

20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ254-070300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Areas

of fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

around 10 mph early in the evening becoming light becoming

northeast around 10 mph after midnight becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TXZ256-070300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Light winds becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ248-070300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog early

in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming

north around 10 mph late in the morning increasing to northwest

20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the late evening and early morning

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ249-070300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog early

in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming

north around 10 mph late in the morning increasing to northwest

20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the late evening and early

morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows

around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ250-070300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. Light winds becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the late

morning and early afternoon increasing to around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ353-070300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas

of fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds

becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ251-070300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

around 10 mph early in the evening becoming light becoming

northeast around 10 mph after midnight becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper

50s.

TXZ351-070300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower

70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid

50s.

