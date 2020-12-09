TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 8, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming southeast around

10 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the south in the late evening and early

morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows near 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the south in the late evening and early

morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows around

50.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Light winds becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 10 mph in

the morning becoming light becoming south around 10 mph late in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light becoming southeast

around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the south in the late evening and

early morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

50. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

