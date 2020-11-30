TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 29, 2020
_____
239 FPUS54 KBRO 300957
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
357 AM CST Mon Nov 30 2020
TXZ253-010300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
357 AM CST Mon Nov 30 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to around 15 mph
late in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 30 to
40 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest
winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper
60s.
$$
TXZ255-010300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
357 AM CST Mon Nov 30 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs around 70. Light winds becoming north around 10 mph late in
the morning shifting to the southeast 15 to 20 mph. Lowest wind
chill readings 30 to 40 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ257-010300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
357 AM CST Mon Nov 30 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to around 20 mph late in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to
15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower
70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper
60s.
$$
TXZ252-010300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
357 AM CST Mon Nov 30 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to
15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Lowest wind chill
readings 31 to 41 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ254-010300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
357 AM CST Mon Nov 30 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
60. North winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds becoming northeast around
10 mph late in the morning shifting to the southeast 15 to
20 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 28 to 38 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ256-010300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
357 AM CST Mon Nov 30 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs around 60. North winds 25 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around
10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds becoming southwest around
10 mph late in the morning shifting to the southeast 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower
70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ248-010300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
357 AM CST Mon Nov 30 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph
late in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Lowest
wind chill readings 29 to 39 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ249-010300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
357 AM CST Mon Nov 30 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
60. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph late in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Lowest
wind chill readings 29 to 39 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 30s. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ250-010300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
357 AM CST Mon Nov 30 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
60. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill
readings 30 to 40 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. South winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ353-010300-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
357 AM CST Mon Nov 30 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
60. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 29 to
39 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest
winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ251-010300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
357 AM CST Mon Nov 30 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds. Wind
chill readings 27 to 37.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds becoming northeast around
10 mph late in the morning shifting to the southeast 15 to
20 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 26 to 36 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ351-010300-
Coastal Kenedy-
357 AM CST Mon Nov 30 2020
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 25 to
30 mph decreasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph
late in the morning shifting to the southeast 15 to 20 mph.
Lowest wind chill readings 32 to 42 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather