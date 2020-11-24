TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Monday, November 23, 2020
636 FPUS54 KBRO 240957
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
357 AM CST Tue Nov 24 2020
TXZ253-250300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
357 AM CST Tue Nov 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph until early
morning becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the north late in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the evening then
becoming cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers
in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ255-250300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
357 AM CST Tue Nov 24 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to
25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with chance of showers. Chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs
in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ257-250300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
357 AM CST Tue Nov 24 2020
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ252-250300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
357 AM CST Tue Nov 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
90. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until
early morning becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
rain showers in the evening, then cloudy with chance of rain
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers
in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around
70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ254-250300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
357 AM CST Tue Nov 24 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to
20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to
the northeast late in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with chance of rain showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ256-250300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
357 AM CST Tue Nov 24 2020
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower to mid 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
southeast late in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near steady temperature around
70. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with chance of rain showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ248-250300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
357 AM CST Tue Nov 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until
early morning becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the
mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain
showers in the evening, then chance of rain showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ249-250300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
357 AM CST Tue Nov 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs around
90. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph until
early morning becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Light winds becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the late
morning and afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain
showers in the evening, then chance of rain showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ250-250300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
357 AM CST Tue Nov 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs around
90. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph until
early morning becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers
in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ353-250300-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
357 AM CST Tue Nov 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph until
early morning becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph early in the morning
becoming light becoming northwest around 10 mph early in the
afternoon becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the evening then
becoming cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers
in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ251-250300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
357 AM CST Tue Nov 24 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to
20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph until early
morning becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
northeast late in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers
in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ351-250300-
Coastal Kenedy-
357 AM CST Tue Nov 24 2020
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to
20 mph until early morning becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east late
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with chance of rain showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
