TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 6, 2020

_____

159 FPUS54 KBRO 070857

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020

TXZ253-080300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Light winds becoming northeast

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the north

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ255-080300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ257-080300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph early in

the evening becoming light becoming north 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ252-080300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. North

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

70. Highs around 100.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ254-080300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

70. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 70.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ256-080300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north in the late evening and overnight. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ248-080300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70. North winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

70. Highs around 100.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ249-080300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Light winds becoming northeast

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ250-080300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Light winds becoming northeast

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ353-080300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Light winds becoming northeast

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ251-080300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. North winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming

light. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ351-080300-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to

the north after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather