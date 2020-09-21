TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 20, 2020

778 FPUS54 KBRO 210857

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020

TXZ253-220300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Northwest winds around 10 mph until early

morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ255-220300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ257-220300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT TUESDAY...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT TUESDAY...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the north around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ252-220300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph

becoming 10 to 15 mph in the late evening and overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ254-220300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northwest winds around

10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ256-220300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT TUESDAY...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT TUESDAY...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

25 to 30 mph decreasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 90.

TXZ248-220300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph in the late evening and overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

TXZ249-220300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph in the late evening and overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

TXZ250-220300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph early in the evening becoming light becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ353-220300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph early in the evening becoming light becoming

northwest around 10 mph after midnight becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ251-220300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ351-220300-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT TUESDAY...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT TUESDAY...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

