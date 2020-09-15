TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 15, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 PM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020

TXZ253-161500-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 PM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light

winds becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ255-161500-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 PM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Light winds. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then numerous showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds up

to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ257-161500-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 PM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Light winds.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then numerous showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ252-161500-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 PM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ254-161500-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 PM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming north

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Light winds. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ256-161500-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 PM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Light winds. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then numerous showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ248-161500-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 PM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ249-161500-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 PM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ250-161500-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 PM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ353-161500-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 PM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Light winds. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ251-161500-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 PM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming north up

to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ351-161500-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 PM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then numerous showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

