TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 2, 2020
_____
841 FPUS54 KBRO 030856
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CDT Thu Sep 3 2020
TXZ253-040300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CDT Thu Sep 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat
index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
until early morning becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 90s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late
morning and afternoon. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ255-040300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CDT Thu Sep 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest
heat index readings 108 to 113 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ257-040300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CDT Thu Sep 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest
heat index readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ252-040300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CDT Thu Sep 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat
index readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light. Heat
index readings 101 to 106.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ254-040300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CDT Thu Sep 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late
morning and afternoon. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ256-040300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CDT Thu Sep 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ248-040300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CDT Thu Sep 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around
101. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around
10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
101 to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.
Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ249-040300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CDT Thu Sep 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning
becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ250-040300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CDT Thu Sep 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning
becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming east
10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Heat index
readings 100 to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ353-040300-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
356 AM CDT Thu Sep 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat
index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 90s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late
morning and afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ251-040300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CDT Thu Sep 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings 108 to 113.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ351-040300-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CDT Thu Sep 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index
readings 108 to 112.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.LABOR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
_____
