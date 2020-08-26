TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 25, 2020
_____
932 FPUS54 KBRO 260857
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
357 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020
TXZ253-270300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
357 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings
108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting
to the south after midnight. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the
evening.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
110 to 115.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ255-270300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
357 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph after
midnight. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast
around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings
108 to 112 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 112.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows
around 80.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. Highs in the
mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ257-270300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
357 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM CDT THURSDAY...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM
CDT THURSDAY...
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Light winds becoming south around
10 mph after midnight. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the southeast around 20 mph late in the afternoon.
Highest heat index readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
Heat index readings 108 to 112.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. Highs in the
lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 80s. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ252-270300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
357 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Light winds becoming
north 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Highest
heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Heat index readings
101 to 106.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 101. South winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming
light becoming southeast around 10 mph late in the afternoon.
Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 113 in the
evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 113 to 118.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs around 101.
$$
TXZ254-270300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
357 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Light winds. Heat index
readings 100 to 105.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 112.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows around
80. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ256-270300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
357 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM CDT THURSDAY...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM
CDT THURSDAY...
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Light winds becoming south around
10 mph after midnight. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the southeast around 20 mph late in the afternoon.
Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the
evening.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings
around 110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows
around 80.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
80s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 80s. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ248-270300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
357 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Light winds becoming
north 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Heat index
readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the
morning becoming light becoming southeast around 10 mph late in
the afternoon. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings 108 to 113 in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 111 to 116.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around
80. Highs around 101.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs around 102.
$$
TXZ249-270300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
357 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming north 10 to 15 mph
in the late morning and afternoon. Heat index readings 101 to
106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming
light becoming southeast around 10 mph late in the afternoon.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings 108 to 113 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ250-270300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
357 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 90s. Light winds becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the
late morning and afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
108 to 113.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ353-270300-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
357 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming north
10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Heat index
readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Light winds. Heat index
readings 101 to 106.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 100. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the
late morning and afternoon. Highest heat index readings 108 to
109 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings around 110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ251-270300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
357 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Light winds. Heat index
readings 102 to 107.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 112 to 117.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the
mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ351-270300-
Coastal Kenedy-
357 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM CDT THURSDAY...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM
CDT THURSDAY...
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index
readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Light winds. Heat index
readings 102 to 107.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the southeast around 20 mph late in the afternoon.
Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 110 to 115.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows
around 80.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
80s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 80s. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather