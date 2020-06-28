TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 27, 2020
_____
029 FPUS54 KBRO 280857
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
TXZ253-290300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
20 to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
20 to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 112 in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in
the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ255-290300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 20 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 20 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 15 to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 90s. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in
the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ257-290300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds
25 to 30 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds
25 to 30 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings around
108 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly clear. Lows
around 80. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ252-290300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
20 to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 112 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Heat
index readings 100 to 105.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
20 to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings 109 to 114 in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the
evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Highest heat index readings 110 to 115 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs around 102.
$$
TXZ254-290300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 20 to
25 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
20 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Highest heat
index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ256-290300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 25 to 30 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings around
108 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 90s. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in
the upper 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ248-290300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 20 to
25 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
20 to 25 mph decreasing to around 15 mph early in the morning.
Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
20 to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the
evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs around 102.
$$
TXZ249-290300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
20 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
20 to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ250-290300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
20 to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ353-290300-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
356 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
20 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ251-290300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 20 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 20 to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 15 to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ351-290300-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 25 to 30 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast
winds 15 to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs around
90. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in
the upper 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather