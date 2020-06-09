TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Monday, June 8, 2020
213 FPUS54 KBRO 090856
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020
TXZ253-100300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs around
101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 114 to
119.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning
becoming light. Highest heat index readings 109 to 114 in the
evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings
100 to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ255-100300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings
110 to 115.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Southeast winds around 10 mph
until early morning becoming light. Highest heat index readings
108 to 112 in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming
northeast 15 to 20 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent. Highest heat index readings around
108 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ257-100300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings
108 to 112.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Heat index readings
102 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ252-100300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs around
102. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 115 to 120.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highest
heat index readings 108 to 113 in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up to
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows
around 70.
$$
TXZ254-100300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings
112 to 117.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning
becoming light. Highest heat index readings 108 to 113 in the
evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around
70. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ256-100300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings
108 to 112.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph
after midnight. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ248-100300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning
becoming light becoming east around 10 mph late in the afternoon.
Heat index readings 113 to 118.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming east
10 to 15 mph in the late evening and early morning becoming
light. Highest heat index readings 108 to 112 in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ249-100300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning
becoming light becoming east around 15 mph late in the afternoon.
Heat index readings 111 to 116.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the late evening and early morning
becoming light. Highest heat index readings 108 to 112 in the
evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ250-100300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs around
100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 111 to
116.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the late evening and early morning
becoming light. Highest heat index readings 109 to 114 in the
evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ353-100300-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
356 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs around
101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 113 to
118.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the late evening and early morning
becoming light. Highest heat index readings 109 to 114 in the
evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up
to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ251-100300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings
111 to 116.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph until early morning becoming light. Highest heat index
readings 108 to 113 in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings
100 to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ351-100300-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index
readings around 110.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Southeast winds around 10 mph
until early morning becoming light. Highest heat index readings
around 108 in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
