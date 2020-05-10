TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 9, 2020
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CDT Sun May 10 2020
TXZ253-110300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ255-110300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ257-110300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph
until early morning becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ252-110300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph until early
morning becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the
upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ254-110300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 70. East winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming
light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the
upper 70s.
$$
TXZ256-110300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ248-110300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ249-110300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east around
10 mph late in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph until early morning
becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ250-110300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ353-110300-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
356 AM CDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph until early
morning becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ251-110300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
around 20 mph late in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ351-110300-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
around 20 mph late in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the
upper 70s.
$$
