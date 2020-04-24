TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 23, 2020

923 FPUS54 KBRO 240856

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Fri Apr 24 2020

TXZ253-250300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CDT Fri Apr 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning, then haze in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Haze. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Not as hot. Partly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ255-250300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CDT Fri Apr 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning, then haze in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 101 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph until

early morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the

mid 70s.

$$

TXZ257-250300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CDT Fri Apr 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning, then haze in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs near 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to around 20 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Haze. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

$$

TXZ252-250300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CDT Fri Apr 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog early in the morning, then haze in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Haze. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds becoming southeast

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Not as hot. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ254-250300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CDT Fri Apr 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning, then haze in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Haze. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ256-250300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CDT Fri Apr 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning, then haze in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs near 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to around 20 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ248-250300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CDT Fri Apr 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the late morning and afternoon. Highs

around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Not as hot. Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ249-250300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CDT Fri Apr 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog early in the morning, then haze in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Haze. Lows around 70. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the

southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Not as hot. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ250-250300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CDT Fri Apr 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning, then haze in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Haze. Lows around 70. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the

southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Not as hot. Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. East

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ353-250300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CDT Fri Apr 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning, then haze in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Haze. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Not as hot. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs around 90. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ251-250300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CDT Fri Apr 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning, then haze in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the south in the late evening and early

morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ351-250300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CDT Fri Apr 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning, then haze in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast around 20 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

