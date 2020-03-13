TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 12, 2020
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 15 mph
increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020
.TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady
temperature in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 80.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near
80. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Lows around
70. Highs in the lower 80s.
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.
Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows around 70.
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady
temperature in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 80. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.
Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing
to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows
in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.
Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
356 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.
Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 90s. Lows around 70.
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 80.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
