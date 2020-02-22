TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Friday, February 21, 2020
308 FPUS54 KBRO 220956
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020
TXZ253-230300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around
10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Breezy, warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 10 mph
increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds up to
10 mph shifting to the north around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ255-230300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.
Near steady temperature around 60. Southeast winds around 10 mph
until early morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to south 25 to 30 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the north
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower
50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ257-230300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming
light.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the
east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower
50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ252-230300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds
becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ254-230300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds
becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Breezy, warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the
late morning and afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80. Light winds becoming north around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers in the evening. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ256-230300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid to upper 70s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting
to the north around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ248-230300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to
15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around
10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds up to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ249-230300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to
15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early
morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds
becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ250-230300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds becoming southeast
10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming
light.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds becoming north
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ353-230300-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
356 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming
light.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds
becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ251-230300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds
becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds around
10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 20 to
25 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds becoming north
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ351-230300-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph in the evening becoming light becoming southeast around
10 mph early in the morning.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming north around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
