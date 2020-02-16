TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 15, 2020

263 FPUS54 KBRO 160956

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020

TXZ253-170300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas

of fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming southeast

around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ255-170300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas

of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late in the morning.

Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

10 mph increasing to south 20 to 25 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Rain likely. Highs

in the lower 60s. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ257-170300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas

of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the

south after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the

morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Windy, cooler. Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ252-170300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ254-170300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas

of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late in the morning.

Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas

of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler. Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ256-170300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas

of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in

the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast

in the late evening and early morning becoming light.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the

morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Windy, cooler. Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ248-170300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph in the

late morning and early afternoon becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning.

Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to

15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in

the evening, then cloudy with chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ249-170300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then

patchy fog late in the morning. Highs around 80. Light winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the late morning and early

afternoon becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in

the evening, then cloudy with chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ250-170300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then

patchy fog late in the morning. Highs around 80. Light winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in

the evening, then cloudy with chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs around

60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ353-170300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas

of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late in the morning.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 10 mph in the morning

becoming light becoming southeast around 10 mph late in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs around

60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ251-170300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then

patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east

around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas

of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the

morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in

the evening, then cloudy with chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler. Rain likely. Highs around 60. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ351-170300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then

patchy fog in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light

becoming east around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas

of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening and early

morning becoming light.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the

morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs near 80. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 80. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in

the evening, then cloudy with chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Windy, cooler. Rain likely. Highs around 60. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

