TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 1, 2020
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020
TXZ253-030300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
South winds around 15 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the late
morning and afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy. Lows
in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ255-030300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy. Lows
in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ257-030300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy, cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Near steady
temperature in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy in the evening
then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ252-030300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds
becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ254-030300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 15 mph increasing to
25 to 30 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy. Lows
in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ256-030300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy. Lows
in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening
then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
$$
TXZ248-030300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming south 10 to 15 mph
in the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 50s. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ249-030300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 50s. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ250-030300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Light winds becoming
south 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ353-030300-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
356 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs around 80. Light winds becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the
late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ251-030300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with slight chance of rain showers in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows
around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ351-030300-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening
then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
$$
