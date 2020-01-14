TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Monday, January 13, 2020
_____
730 FPUS54 KBRO 140957
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020
TXZ253-150300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
and drizzle. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain and drizzle. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ255-150300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas
of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late in the morning.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.
Patchy fog through the night. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in
the morning, then slight chance of rain and drizzle in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
and drizzle. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain and drizzle. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ257-150300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog in
the afternoon. Highs near 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.
Patchy fog through the night. Near steady temperature around 70.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then slight chance of rain and drizzle in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
and drizzle. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of rain and drizzle. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature
steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ252-150300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the upper 80s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the
late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late evening and
overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
and drizzle. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain and drizzle. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ254-150300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then
patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.
Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80. Temperature falling into the lower 70s in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in
the morning, then slight chance of rain and drizzle in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
and drizzle. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of rain and drizzle. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature
steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ256-150300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.
Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in
the morning, then slight chance of rain and drizzle in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
and drizzle. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of rain and drizzle. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ248-150300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 80s. Light winds becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the late
morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
and drizzle. Lows around 50.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain and drizzle. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ249-150300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 80s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the
late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to
15 mph in the late evening and overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
and drizzle. Lows around 50.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain and drizzle. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ250-150300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
around 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80. Temperature falling into the lower 70s in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
and drizzle. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain and drizzle. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ353-150300-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
356 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming
south 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature falling into the lower 70s in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
and drizzle. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain and drizzle. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ251-150300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas
of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late in the morning.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.
Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in
the morning, then slight chance of rain and drizzle in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
and drizzle. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of rain and drizzle. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature
steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ351-150300-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas
of fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs
near 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.
Patchy fog through the night. Near steady temperature in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near
80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in
the morning, then slight chance of rain and drizzle in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
and drizzle. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Windy. Cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of rain and drizzle. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature
steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
$$
_____
