TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 8, 2020

_____

164 FPUS54 KBRO 090956

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CST Thu Jan 9 2020

TXZ253-100300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CST Thu Jan 9 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds around 15 mph increasing to south 25 to 30 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

around 20 mph increasing to 30 to 40 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ255-100300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CST Thu Jan 9 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds around 15 mph increasing to 30 to 40 mph in the late

morning and early afternoon decreasing to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds around 25 mph increasing to 35 to 45 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ257-100300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CST Thu Jan 9 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 25 to 30 mph increasing to 35 to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler, cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ252-100300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CST Thu Jan 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph

increasing to 30 to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ254-100300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CST Thu Jan 9 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds

around 15 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds around 25 mph increasing to 35 to 45 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ256-100300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CST Thu Jan 9 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs near 80. South winds 25 to

30 mph increasing to 35 to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ248-100300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CST Thu Jan 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to south 20 to 25 mph in the late

morning and early afternoon shifting to the southeast around

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ249-100300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CST Thu Jan 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to south 20 to 25 mph in the late

morning and early afternoon shifting to the southeast around

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph

shifting to the south 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ250-100300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CST Thu Jan 9 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph increasing to south 20 to 25 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

around 15 mph increasing to 30 to 40 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ353-100300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CST Thu Jan 9 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

around 20 mph increasing to 30 to 40 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ251-100300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CST Thu Jan 9 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds around 15 mph increasing to south 25 to 30 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

around 20 mph increasing to 30 to 40 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ351-100300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CST Thu Jan 9 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 25 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy. Showers and

thunderstorms likely in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

