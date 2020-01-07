TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Monday, January 6, 2020

_____

729 FPUS54 KBRO 070956

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CST Tue Jan 7 2020

TXZ253-080300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CST Tue Jan 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ255-080300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CST Tue Jan 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

around 70. North winds around 10 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph

in the late morning and early afternoon shifting to the northeast

around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Slight chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ257-080300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CST Tue Jan 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 70.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers.

Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ252-080300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CST Tue Jan 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. North winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ254-080300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CST Tue Jan 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain

showers. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ256-080300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CST Tue Jan 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain

showers. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ248-080300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CST Tue Jan 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the northeast around 10 mph early in the afternoon

becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ249-080300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CST Tue Jan 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ250-080300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CST Tue Jan 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to

15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ353-080300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CST Tue Jan 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

around 70. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ251-080300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CST Tue Jan 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to

15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers.

Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ351-080300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CST Tue Jan 7 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain

showers. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather