TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 17, 2019
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
357 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019
TXZ253-190300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
357 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
upper 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light
winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of
fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to
25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ255-190300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
357 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ257-190300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
357 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 70s. Light winds becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the late
morning and early afternoon becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ252-190300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
357 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light
winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of
fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to
25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ254-190300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
357 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ256-190300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
357 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 70s. Light winds becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the late
morning and early afternoon shifting to the northeast.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. East winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ248-190300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
357 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ249-190300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
357 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
upper 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming
light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light
winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of
fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ250-190300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
357 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light
winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of
fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs
in the lower 70s.
TXZ353-190300-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
357 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light
winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of
fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to
25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ251-190300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
357 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light
winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs
in the lower 70s.
TXZ351-190300-
Coastal Kenedy-
357 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 70s. Light winds becoming north around 10 mph late in the
morning shifting to the northeast.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the
late morning and afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
