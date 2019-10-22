TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Monday, October 21, 2019

_____

959 FPUS54 KBRO 220856

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Tue Oct 22 2019

TXZ253-230300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ255-230300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 20 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ257-230300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CDT Tue Oct 22 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 20 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy. Chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ252-230300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds

becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ254-230300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ256-230300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CDT Tue Oct 22 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 20 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 70. East winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ248-230300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming southeast 15 to

20 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ249-230300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph

until early morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming southeast 15 to

20 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ250-230300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to

15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ353-230300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ251-230300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ351-230300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CDT Tue Oct 22 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 20 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather