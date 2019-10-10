TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 9, 2019

091 FPUS54 KBRO 100856

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019

TXZ253-110300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

90s. Temperature falling into the upper 70s in the afternoon.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north around 20 mph

late in the afternoon. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain showers

likely in the evening, then chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s. Lows around 70.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ255-110300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

90s. Temperature falling into the upper 70s in the afternoon.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast around

20 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain showers

likely in the evening, then chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ257-110300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast around

25 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler. Cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain showers

likely in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature around 70.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ252-110300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until

early morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Temperature

falling into the mid 70s in the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to northeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in

the morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ254-110300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 90s. Temperature falling into the mid 70s in the afternoon.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east around 20 mph

early in the afternoon shifting to the north. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain showers

likely in the evening, then chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ256-110300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 80s. Temperature falling into the mid 70s in the afternoon.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the east early in the

afternoon increasing to north around 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain

showers likely in the evening, then chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ248-110300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index

readings 100 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

near 90. Temperature falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon.

East winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 25 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ249-110300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until

early morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature falling into

the lower 70s in the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ250-110300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

100 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Temperature falling into the

lower 70s in the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ353-110300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Temperature falling into

the mid 70s in the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the east early in the afternoon shifting to the

north.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain showers

likely in the evening, then chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ251-110300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Temperature falling

into the lower 70s in the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to northeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Cloudy with chance of rain

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ351-110300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature

falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to northeast 25 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Cloudy with chance of rain

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

