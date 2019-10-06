TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 5, 2019
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019
TXZ253-070300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Light
winds.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ255-070300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds
becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ257-070300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Light winds becoming
northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ252-070300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
upper 90s. East winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light
becoming east around 10 mph late in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Light
winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ254-070300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds
becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 70s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ256-070300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds
becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ248-070300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
upper 90s. East winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light
becoming east around 10 mph late in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 70. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ249-070300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid
90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Light
winds.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 90. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows
around 70. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ250-070300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds
becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around
70. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ353-070300-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
356 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds
becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ251-070300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 90s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late
morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 70s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ351-070300-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Light winds becoming
northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
