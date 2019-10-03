TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 2, 2019
352 FPUS54 KBRO 030856
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019
TXZ253-040300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Isolated thunderstorms. Isolated showers in the morning, then
scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light
winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming
northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ255-040300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
90s. Light winds becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late
morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the evening,
then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Light winds becoming northeast
10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
near 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ257-040300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the evening,
then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ252-040300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Isolated thunderstorms. Isolated showers in the morning, then
scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light
becoming east around 10 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming
northeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ254-040300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
Light winds becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning
and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening, then
scattered showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ256-040300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ248-040300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Isolated thunderstorms. Isolated showers in the morning, then
scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ249-040300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Isolated thunderstorms. Isolated showers in the morning, then
scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds
becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ250-040300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Isolated thunderstorms. Isolated showers in the morning, then
scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light
winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming east
10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming
northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the
lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ353-040300-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
356 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Isolated thunderstorms. Isolated showers in the morning, then
scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming
northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming
northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the
lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ251-040300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Light winds becoming east 10 to
15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Light winds becoming east 10 to
15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ351-040300-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
