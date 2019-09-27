TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 26, 2019
379 FPUS54 KBRO 270857
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
357 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2019
TXZ253-280300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
357 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highest
heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the
mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ255-280300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
357 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s. Light winds becoming southeast around 20 mph. Heat index
readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ257-280300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
357 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Slight
chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs
around 90. Light winds becoming southeast around 20 mph. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph until early morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Highs in the
upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ252-280300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
357 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming
light becoming southeast around 15 mph late in the afternoon.
Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index
readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ254-280300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
357 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late
morning and afternoon. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Heat index
readings 102 to 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Highest heat index readings 109 to 114 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ256-280300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
357 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Slight
chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs
around 90. Light winds becoming southeast around 20 mph. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index
readings 100 to 105.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat
index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ248-280300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
357 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 90s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the
late morning and afternoon. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming southeast
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the
mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ249-280300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
357 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming southeast
around 10 mph late in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the
mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ250-280300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
357 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index
readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index
readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ353-280300-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
357 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index
readings 101 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Highest heat index readings 111 to 116 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ251-280300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
357 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late
morning and afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat
index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index
readings 109 to 114 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the
lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ351-280300-
Coastal Kenedy-
357 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Slight chance of showers. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs around 90. Light winds becoming
southeast around 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat
index readings 100 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until early morning
becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Highs in the upper
80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
$$
