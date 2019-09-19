TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 18, 2019
_____
427 FPUS54 KBRO 190857
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2019
TXZ253-200300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light. Heat index
readings 102 to 107.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ255-200300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light. Heat index
readings 101 to 106.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ257-200300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Heat
index readings 100 to 105.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat
index readings 102 to 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ252-200300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ254-200300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light. Heat index
readings 101 to 106.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ256-200300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ248-200300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Heat index readings
100 to 105.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ249-200300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ250-200300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light. Highest heat
index readings 108 to 109 in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon.
Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ353-200300-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
356 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 112 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light. Heat index
readings 101 to 106.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ251-200300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings 109 to 114 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light. Highest heat
index readings around 110 in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ351-200300-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest
heat index readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Highest
heat index readings around 108 in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs around 90.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather