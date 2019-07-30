TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Monday, July 29, 2019
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CDT Tue Jul 30 2019
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CDT Tue Jul 30 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Heat index readings 100 to
105.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CDT Tue Jul 30 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon.
Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the south after midnight. Highest heat index readings
around 108 in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the
upper 70s.
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CDT Tue Jul 30 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Heat index readings
101 to 106.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the
upper 70s.
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CDT Tue Jul 30 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Heat index readings 100 to
105.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Light winds
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Lows in
the mid 70s.
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CDT Tue Jul 30 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon.
Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in
the evening becoming light. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Highest
heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CDT Tue Jul 30 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the south after midnight. Heat index readings 100 to
105.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the
upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CDT Tue Jul 30 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
around 102. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings
102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Heat index readings 100 to
105.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. Lows in
the upper 70s.
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CDT Tue Jul 30 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Light winds
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Lows in
the mid 70s.
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CDT Tue Jul 30 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings
108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until
early morning becoming light. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Light winds
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Lows in
the mid 70s.
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
356 AM CDT Tue Jul 30 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
101 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the
evening becoming light. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 101. Light winds becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Heat
index readings 102 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CDT Tue Jul 30 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon.
Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in
the evening becoming light. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Highest
heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CDT Tue Jul 30 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph until early morning becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the
upper 70s.
