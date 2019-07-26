TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 25, 2019
913 FPUS54 KBRO 260857
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
357 AM CDT Fri Jul 26 2019
TXZ253-270300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
357 AM CDT Fri Jul 26 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around
10 mph early in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ255-270300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
357 AM CDT Fri Jul 26 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ257-270300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
357 AM CDT Fri Jul 26 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the
southeast in the late evening and early morning becoming light.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Highs in the
lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ252-270300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
357 AM CDT Fri Jul 26 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph until early
morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
Lows in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ254-270300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
357 AM CDT Fri Jul 26 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around
10 mph early in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ256-270300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
357 AM CDT Fri Jul 26 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the
southeast in the late evening and early morning becoming light.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the
upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ248-270300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
357 AM CDT Fri Jul 26 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
$$
TXZ249-270300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
357 AM CDT Fri Jul 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph until
early morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ250-270300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
357 AM CDT Fri Jul 26 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph early in
the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
90s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late
morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ353-270300-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
357 AM CDT Fri Jul 26 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around
10 mph early in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning
and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ251-270300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
357 AM CDT Fri Jul 26 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around
10 mph early in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning
and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ351-270300-
Coastal Kenedy-
357 AM CDT Fri Jul 26 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the
southeast in the late evening and early morning becoming light.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the
upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
